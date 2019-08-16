Milwaukee woman sentenced to 1 year behind bars for bumper attack on man

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman charged in a bizarre attack involving a car’s bumper changed her plea to guilty.

Shamba Joseph reached a deal with prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 16 and was sentenced to one year behind bars, with work release privileges after the first six months.

It all stemmed from an incident that happened on March 25, near 16th and Capitol.

Prosecutors say Joseph intentionally and repeatedly crashed into the car belonging to the father of her child. Then, a bumper was used as a weapon.