Milwaukee woman sentenced to 1 year behind bars for bumper attack on man

Posted 8:25 pm, August 16, 2019, by

Shamba Joseph

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman charged in a bizarre attack involving a car’s bumper changed her plea to guilty.

Shamba Joseph reached a deal with prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 16 and was sentenced to one year behind bars, with work release privileges after the first six months.

It all stemmed from an incident that happened on March 25, near 16th and Capitol.

Prosecutors say Joseph intentionally and repeatedly crashed into the car belonging to the father of her child. Then, a bumper was used as a weapon.

Woman attacks man with car bumper at 16th and Capitol

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.