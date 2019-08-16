Nigel Schultz pleads not contest in fatal shooting of Bradlee Gerke last October

JUNEAU — Nigel Schultz of Fond du Lac pleaded no contest on Friday, Aug. 16 to a charge of first degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of Bradlee Gerke last October.

Gerke, 36, was found dead inside a home in the Town of Lebanon on Oct. 31, 2018. A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Aug. 16 indicates Gerke was shot 16 times — and buried in a shallow grave.

Schultz, 21, told sheriff’s deputies he killed Gerke because Gerke was going to turn him in to police. Officials say Schultz repeated his confession to many others — including telling acquaintances on a recorded phone line that he killed someone, “would be in jail for the rest of his life and that shooting someone 16 times ‘cannot be an accident.'”

Schultz is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2020. Schultz’s conviction requires a mandatory life sentence. However, a judge can authorize a release date any time after 20 years. Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg indicated he is recommending Schultz never be released from prison.