MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near 48th and Locust on Friday afternoon, Aug. 16.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened just after noon. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD urges anyone with information related to this incident to call 414-935-7360.