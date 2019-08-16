Police: Woman breaks into abandoned building, has to be rescued after becoming trapped inside

Police lights

SAN DIEGO — A woman who broke into an abandoned building in downtown San Diego early Friday morning had to be rescued by firefighters after she found herself trapped inside, according to San Diego police.

Officers arrived at a building in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. and found that a woman climbed in after smashing a window out with an old computer.

According to police, the woman called for help after she determined she could not get out.

Firefighters used a ladder to get to her and helped the woman out of the building through a side door.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

It remains unclear why the woman broke into the building.

