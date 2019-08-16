‘Possible threat’ made against students, staff at GreenTree Preparatory Academy

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a threat was made against students and staff at GreenTree Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee on Friday morning, Aug. 16.

According to school officials, just before the start of the school day on Friday, a possible threat was made to a member of the school staff to cause harm to students and staff.

As a result, the students that arrived at GreenTree were immediately brought inside to a secure location and students that were in route to school on busses were taken to Clara Barton Elementary. All students and staff are safe. The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating the situation.

Students that were at Barton have returned to GreenTree — where class instruction will continue as normal.

MPS and MPD will continue to monitor the situation to ensure all students and staff remain safe.