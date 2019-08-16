Recognize him? MPD seeks help to ID, locate suspect wanted for sexual assault

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for your help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for a sexual assault that happened near 41st and North Avenue in Milwaukee late on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Officials say the attack happened between 11:45 p.m. and 11:51 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 18 to 20 years old, 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall with a dark complexion. He has a short afro with twists in the front and a slim build. Officials say he was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and black Adidas jogging pants.

Police say the suspect is armed with a silver and black handgun.

If you have any information regarding this incident or suspect, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.