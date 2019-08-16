Rookie police K-9 sniffs out over $25k in heroin, 2 arrested

CARROLLTON, Texas — Kudos to rookie K-9 officer “Riggs” with the Carrollton Police Department for sniffing out a substantial amount of drugs.

His bust was the result of a traffic stop Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Old Denton Road in Carrollton.

Officer Danny Witt suspected narcotics were in the car, and K-9 Riggs confirmed with a positive alert. The total weight of the heroin (both black tar and China White heroin) was 289 grams, with a street value of $26,000.

Two people were arrested.

The department bragged about the bust in a Facebook post.

“Rookie K9 Riggs likes to play fetch. Sometimes he comes back with a stick, sometimes he comes back with $26,000 worth of heroin. #GoodDog”

Riggs joined the department last September (after K-9 Endo retired due to age). Riggs is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who shows equal promise in sniffing out drugs and bad guys who are trying to flee/hide.

He has an amazing vertical leap too, according to the department.

There’s no fence he can’t leap right over — hats off to you Riggs!