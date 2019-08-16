Rookie police K-9 sniffs out over $25k in heroin, 2 arrested

Posted 5:55 pm, August 16, 2019, by

CARROLLTON, Texas — Kudos to rookie K-9 officer “Riggs” with the Carrollton Police Department for sniffing out a substantial amount of drugs.

His bust was the result of a traffic stop Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Old Denton Road in Carrollton.

Officer Danny Witt suspected narcotics were in the car, and K-9 Riggs confirmed with a positive alert. The total weight of the heroin (both black tar and China White heroin) was 289 grams, with a street value of $26,000.

Two people were arrested.

The department bragged about the bust in a Facebook post.

“Rookie K9 Riggs likes to play fetch. Sometimes he comes back with a stick, sometimes he comes back with $26,000 worth of heroin. #GoodDog”

Riggs joined the department last September (after K-9 Endo retired due to age). Riggs is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who shows equal promise in sniffing out drugs and bad guys who are trying to flee/hide.

He has an amazing vertical leap too, according to the department.

There’s no fence he can’t leap right over — hats off to you Riggs!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.