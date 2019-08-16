‘Swerving all over the road:’ 2 in custody after drugs found during traffic stop in Racine Co.

RACINE COUNTY — Two people were taken into custody Thursday night, Aug. 15 after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:15 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a call for a reckless driver on northbound I-41. The driver was reported swerving all over the road and varying speeds between 45 mph and 85 mph.

Deputies stopped the driver on I-41 near 7 Mile Road. During the traffic stop a K-9 officer alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two baggies of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl ,7 individual baggies of marijuana, a partially smoked marijuana blunt, two bottles of CBD oil, a vape pen that was filled with a substance that tested positive for THC, and a single MDMA (Ecstasy) pill.

There were also open intoxicants in the vehicle. The operator had a solo cup in the center console and the passenger had a solo cup in the passenger door area that were partially filled with what was believed to be Hennessy from the bottle that was found in the vehicle.

Later several individual bags of THC were found on the passenger.

Neither the driver nor passenger claimed knowledge of the fentanyl cocaine found in the vehicle.

The driver did say that he had consumed alcohol and marijuana a few hours prior to the stop. He further said that some of the marijuana found in the vehicle was his.

Both people are being held at the Racine County Jail.

The driver was arrested for the following:

Operate with a restricted controlled substance

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver THC

Possession THC

Possession drug paraphernalia

Possession MDMA

Traffic citation for lane deviation

The passenger was arrested for the following: