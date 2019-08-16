LIVE: All westbound lanes of I-94 are closed just west of WIS 67 due to traffic incident

Video: Person caught on camera trying to open vehicles in Caledonia neighborhood

CALEDONIA -- Caledonia police are warning residents to make sure to always lock their vehicle doors.

The alert posted to Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 15 was prompted after surveillance video at a residence in the Eagle Point subdivision off of Newman Road captured a person checking vehicles -- to see if they were unlocked.

Officials noted that even the motion-sensing lights and cameras did not deter this person.

Report any suspicious persons or activity to the Racine County Communication Center at 262-886-2300.

