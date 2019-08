× 27-year-old man shot while walking near 38th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man is being treated for injuries following a shooting near 38th and Burleigh Friday night, August 16.

According to police, the man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots fired. He then realized he’d been shot. He was driven to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The investigation was ongoing.