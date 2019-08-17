Block Build MKE invites the community to come together for a cause

MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of volunteers put on their hard hats for the annual Revitalize Milwaukee Block Build, a weekend dedicated to helping others with home repairs. This year, the event is in the Clarke Square neighborhood. Several blocks were closed down Saturday because of Revitalize Milwaukee, and Christina stopped by to learn about the event that helps many Milwaukeeans.

About Block Build MKE (website)

Block Build MKE is our signature annual event where volunteers and community partners come together to transform a neighborhood block in one weekend. On this weekend, corporations and individuals work on up to 30 homes that are owned by low-income elderly, veterans, and/or those living with a disability.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The two days are full of activity—hundreds of volunteers donate their skills and sweat equity to complete numerous repairs and beautification updates. Every project we undertake is unique. Each home comes with a different history, specialized homeowner needs, and its own scope of work. Once deployed, we do everything from yard cleanup and painting to skilled plumbing, windows, electrical, and flooring repairs.

Be a part of this exciting weekend by becoming a sponsor or donating! For volunteer information, call Debbie at (414) 312-7531.