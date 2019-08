MILWAUKEE — A celebration was held at Irish Fest on Saturday, Aug. 17 to honor veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

For the second year, a “Heroes Hut” welcomed retired Military members, first responders, and their families.

Special this year, was a ceremony honoring ten fallen officers from the Midwest, including several from the City of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales gave a brief speech in their memory.

PHOTO GALLERY