GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro, North Carolina K-9 officer was killed when he was hit by a car while chasing down a suspect Friday, according to Greensboro police.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when K-9 officer Rambo was pursuing a suspect wanted for robbery.

The vehicle was not connected to the initial report.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver has not been charged.

Sad to report that GSO K9 Rambo crossed the rainbow bridge last night doing what he was known to do… protect and serve. Rambo was loyal, fierce, and loving! pic.twitter.com/tj8IovzbCZ — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) August 17, 2019