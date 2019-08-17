Man hospitalized following shooting near 49th and Clarke; suspect in custody

Posted 9:40 am, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, August 17, 2019

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is injured following a shooting near 49th and Clarke Friday, August 16.

According to police, the victim sustained an injury that was not life-threatening around 5:40 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have a suspect in custody, and say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 415-935-7360.

