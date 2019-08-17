× Milwaukee man dies after being struck by vehicle in Elm Grove

ELM GROVE — A 50-year-old Milwaukee man died after being struck by a vehicle in Elm Grove on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The crash happened on Bluemound Road, near North Fairway Drive.

According to the Elm Grove Police Department, the man was crossing Bluemound Road from the north side to the south side, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The victim was taken to Froedert Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was interviewed and released.

Brookfield Police assisted with traffic control and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with traffic accident reconstruction. The incident remains under investigation.