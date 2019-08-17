‘No excuses:’ Statewide crackdown to end drunk driving gets underway

BROWN DEER — Wisconsin annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is officially underway. It’s a statewide push to end drunk driving and help save lives.

“Hopefully they learn,” said Officer Michael Leeman, Brown Deer Police Department.

The numbers alone might make you think twice before driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“You hear all the time about these crashes where innocent victims are usually the ones getting hurt,” said Officer Leeman.

Last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), there were more than 6,200 alcohol-related crashes in the state, injuring close to 3,300 people and killing 159 others.

During a ride-along with Brown Deer Police Officer Michael Leeman on Saturday, several vehicles were pulled over four various traffic violations.

Increased patrols will be seen throughout the state until Labor Day, during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“Make sure people are aware of the consequences of driving under the influence, whether it’s alcohol or narcotics or some type of drugs,” said Leeman.

Next to potential jail time, Officer Leeman says it’s a pricey mistake.

“The money they’re spending into lawyer fees, driver status, paying tickets, insurance goes up… financially it’s just not worth it,” Leeman said.

An even greater cost is risking your life and the lives of others.

“There’s really no excuses,” said Leeman.

Another reason why Officer Leeman says there’s no excuse is the amount of ride-share programs available. By downloading the WisDOT “Drive Sober” app — with just one click — you’ll see all the ride-share options near you based on your current location.