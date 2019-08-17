‘Operation Scarf’ founders collect toiletries for Milwaukee’s homeless

MILWAUKEE — A group is lending a hand to help Milwaukee’s homeless.

Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 founders of “Operation Scarf” picked up two car loads of donated clothing, toiletries, and water to give to the group “Feeding the Flock.”

Members of that group then walked around Milwaukee, giving items to those in need.

Both organizations find the collaboration helpful to serve the homeless all year round, since “Operation Scarf” usually focuses on the winter months.

PHOTO GALLERY