Richard Williams, ‘Roger Rabbit’ and ‘Pink Panther’ animator, dead at 86

Posted 2:21 pm, August 17, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Animator Richard Williams attends The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences And The Museum Of Modern Art Co-Present Richard Williams's The Thief And The Cobbler: A Moment In Time at MOMA - Celeste Bartos Theater on September 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

ENGLAND — Richard Williams, the animator known for his work on “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and two “Pink Panther” films, is dead, his family told PA Media, the UK national news agency.

He was 86 years old.

Williams, who was born in Toronto but moved to the UK in the 1950s, died Friday at his home in St. Andrews, Bristol.

His daughter Natasha Sutton Williams told the PA that her father had been suffering from cancer. He was animating and writing until 6 p.m. on the day he died, she said.

“He really was an inspiration to everyone that met him,” Williams’ daughter said. “Whether they were animators, or from the top to the bottom of society.”

Williams had won three Oscars, three British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards and more than 250 other international awards, according to his website The Animator’s Survival Kit.

“During his more than 50 years in the business Williams has been one of the true innovators and serves as the link between the Golden Age of animation by hand and the new computer animation successes,” his biography reads. “Perhaps even more important has been his dedication to passing along his knowledge to a new generation of animators so that they in turn can push the medium in new directions.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.