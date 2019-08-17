‘Safer and cleaner for everybody:’ Big Clean MKE invites several generations to clean up the city

MILWAUKEE — Pounding the pavement and paying respects, a cleanup in Milwaukee on Saturday, August 17 honored a fallen city worker. The effort is an attempt to clean up the streets in more ways than one.

Unsightly garbage was removed from streets littered with debris by volunteers all across Milwaukee.

“Bio-waste and needles,” said Travis Hope. “On the north side, picking up. On the south side, picking up.”

Coordinating with the south side effort, Travis Hope with the South Side Organizing Committee hit the streets with a group of kids.

“They are happy because it makes the neighborhood safer and cleaner for everybody,” said Hope.

Several generations took part in Big Clean MKE.

“We want everyone to think about the environment when we talk about what goes into the waterways and landfills,” said Alderman Jose Perez.

Alderman Perez got his hands dirty for the cause, and also for a fallen friend: Greg “Ziggy” Zysszkiewicz.

“He is someone that we revered, respected and most importantly, missed,” said Alderman Perez.

Zyszkiewicz, a City of Milwaukee housing inspector, was gunned down on the job near 22nd and Cherry. Saturday’s citywide cleanup was dedicated in his honor.

“I just wish that don’t happen again, and people that are serving the city either way working or volunteers and be safe, and everyone walking around be safe, and nothing like that happens again,” said Hope.

Block by block, participants hoped to change the landscape and mindsets of residents in the area.

“We want people to take pride,” said Alderman Perez. “We want people to take responsibility.”