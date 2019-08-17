Sherman Perk Coffee Shop celebrates 18 years in business

MILWAUKEE — Sherman Perk Coffee Shop, located on Milwaukee’s north side, celebrated a big milestone this weekend.

The coffee shop, located near Roosevelt Drive and Keefe Avenue, celebrated 18 years in business.

It used to be an old gas station but for nearly the past two decades, it’s become a neighborhood hangout spot.

The owner, Bob Olin, says he got the idea to start up the shop because he lives in the Sherman Park neighborhood, and there really was no place in the area to get coffee.

“It’s very exciting. Every year we meet new people, make new friends and have new entertainment here. so you never know what the next year is going to bring,” said Olin.

Olin wanted to thank the community for all the support, adding it’s them that keeps the shop going.