12-year-old girl shot while sitting on her bed near 38th and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl was shot in her bedroom near 38th and Roosevelt early morning Sunday, August 18.

According to officials, the incident happened around 12:04 a.m. The girl was sitting on her bed when bullets entered and struck her. She was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the investigation was ongoing, and unknown suspects are being sought.