18 years in prison for Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting girl in West Allis

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man prosecutors say sexually assaulted a girl in West Allis in April 2016 was sentenced to prison on Friday, Aug. 16.

Daniel Rivera, 40, in June, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree sexual assault of a child. In court on Friday, Rivera was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison, and 10 years’ extended supervision, with credit for 1,208 days’ time served.

Police said the victim and her younger sister were walking near 61st and Lapham — and encountered Rivera. Police said Rivera “grabbed the older female victim and engaged in inappropriate sexual contact.” The girl was able to break away from the man — and continued walking from the area. The younger girl was not assaulted.

Investigating officers collected video from an address in the neighborhood where the incident allegedly happened. Because of that video, they were able to determine the license plate of the vehicle in this case — “which was registered to the defendant, Daniel Rivera.”

According to the criminal complaint, Rivera “admitted owning the above mentioned car, but denied ever driving it in West Allis and denied that his car appeared in the videos.”

