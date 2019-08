Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC-- Anthony Polentini will be a senior this fall at Arrowhead High School. He competes as a log roller. Anthony started log rolling ten years ago when he saw a lumberjack show with log rolling legend Jaimie Fischer. Fischer let him try log rolling and was hooked immediately. Anthony is a member of the Oconomowoc Log rolling team. This summer he won the professional men's division at the Lumberjack World Champions in log rolling.

Anthony Polentini

Arrowhead HS Senior

Log Rolling