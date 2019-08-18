× Burlington man in custody after firing gunshots into the ground

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man is in custody after firing gunshots into the ground Saturday, August 17.

According to police, the Racine County Communication Center took a call around 9:38 p.m. stating that a man had left his house and shot a gun into the ground five times. The caller, as well as four other children and four other adults, fled the scene and left the man alone at the residence.

The incident was reported to be related to an argument that started when the adults were having a small, recreational fire. Multiple Racine County deputies responded to the scene. The man was found and taken into custody without incident.

The man is being held at Racine County Jail for felony recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor armed while intoxicated, and disorderly conduct — all with a domestic violence enhancer. His total bond was set at $13,150.