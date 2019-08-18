Drug bust: 28-year-old man found with a plethora of drugs, paraphernalia in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 28-year-old man is in custody after being found with various drugs and drug-related paraphernalia Saturday, August 17.

Around 12:53 a.m., deputies in the Town of Burlington stopped a vehicle for going 73 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone on STH 36 near STH 142. While speaking with the driver, deputies noticed a case of beer behind the driver and began a field interview with the individual. While conducting the interview, deputies utilized a City of Burlington K-9 officer to conduct a walk around the vehicle.

The K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a plethora of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The operator, a 28-year-old man from Franklin, said everything in the vehicle was his and that he consumes all the various types of drugs that were in his vehicle.

The drugs that were able to be identified were cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and marijuana dabs. There were also several items that were unable to be tested that the man called “research drugs that are available on the internet.”

Along with the various drugs, the man had a digital scale, packaging materials, pipes, lighters, filters, blank capsules that he said he fills with various drugs when he doesn’t want to smoke or inject the drugs, five vials of Narcan, cookers, needles, tourniquets, and cotton balls. He said the materials were all used in the consumption of the various drugs he had.

The man was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver THC

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession methamphetamine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Citation for speed and not having automobile insurance