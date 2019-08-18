‘I’m up again:’ Young mother who had legs amputated is walking again thanks to prosthetics

MILWAUKEE — In July, FOX6 News introduced you to Kia Brazil. She’s a mother of two, but she’s also an amputee, and a source of inspiration for many. She’s managed to turn her despair into determination, and smile through adversity.

“I’m taking it and rolling with it,” said Brazil. “I got faith.”

After sepsis led to the amputation of her limbs, Brazil vowed to work again, and get back to being mobile, as she once was.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m up again,'” said Brazil. “I never thought I would be able to stand again. It’s big and major for me.”

With the help of donations through GoFundMe, Brazil was able to step back into that role with new prosthetics. After practicing with them daily, she was finally able to get outside and enjoy life even more.

“On the inside, it makes me feel like Superwoman, to be honest,” said Brazil. “I cried. I just stood there and cried.”

The milestone was made possible by many who showed they cared.

“I want everybody to know from the prayers, to the donations — everything from phone calls, to the text messages — has helped me get to the point I am at right now,” said Brazil. “Beyond my legs, I appreciate everybody. I want to say, ‘Thank you.'”

For Brazil, the joy didn’t stop with her new prosthetics.

“So much love I am receiving now,” said Brazil.

Her now-fiance, BJ, proposed!

“I’m happy! I’m excited about it,” said Brazil. “He is determined to have me walk to him. That is something I am looking forward to — walking down the aisle to my husband.”

Another goal she said she was preparing to accomplish — standing strong through it all.

“I’m still here, and able to witness all of this, so I’m trying to take it in and just live my best life,” said Brazil. “I’m just looking at the new me, and I’m just grateful.”

Brazil said she set a wedding date of August 2020.

Brazil said she was still looking to get prosthetics for her hands. so she can have grip, and be able to write, type, and get back to work again.

If you’d like to support Brazil’s journey, you can view her GoFundMe page HERE.