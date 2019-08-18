× Live lobster flown into Milwaukee for Great American Lobster Fest at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Great American Lobster Fest was held on the plaza at Fiserv Forum from Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18, featuring a multitude of seafood variations, including Lobster Nachos and Lobster BLTs, as well as live music from local bands.

The three-day summer celebration on the plaza marked the first time the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival was held in Wisconsin.

Live lobster was flown in from the East Coast, but it wasn’t just the lobster that brought people out.

“I’m gonna get the corn on the cob, because when you buy corn on the cob at a place like this, it might be the best ear you have all summer,” said a guest.

Other items on the menu included New England Style Lobster Rolls, Lobster Tacos, Grilled Lobster Tails, Loaded Lobster Fries, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lobster Bisque, and Lobster Surf & Turf Burgers, shrimp tacos, grilled shrimp, cheeseburgers, bratwurst, hot dogs, Elote corn, and dessert items.

Entry into The Great American Lobster Fest was free, and tickets were available for the Lobster Meal Experience and the VIP Experience.