× Man injured after nightclub shooting near Fond du Lac and Ridge

MILWAUKEE — A man is being treated for his injuries following a shooting near Fond du Lac and Ridge early morning Sunday, August 18.

According to police, the shooting happened outside of a nightclub around 2:11 a.m. Officials say a few nightclubs are clustered in the area, and police do not want to pin the shooting down on one location just yet.

The victim’s age is unknown. He was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident.

The investigation was ongoing,