'Means so much:' Woman wrongfully imprisoned for 26 years gets her smile back, thanks to free dental care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, Aug. 17, Faye Jacobs, who spent 26 years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit, got her smile back.

Jacobs received free dental care at Parkville Modern Dental and Orthodontics, with the help of Smile Generation Serve Day.

“For them to just give me my smile back, and to do my mouth for free, of no charge, that just means so much to me,” said Jacobs. “All the people that have helped me, it’s just overwhelming.”

Jacobs’ story started in 1992, when she was just 16 years old, and a witness wrongfully pointed at her as the suspect in the death of Jacobs’ friend.

“I fit the description of the person that they were looking for,” Jacobs explained.

She was charged with felony capital murder, and sentenced to serve life without parole. Jacobs said she didn’t know what was happening.

“They explained to me, ‘You are here for the rest of your life,'” said Jacobs. “‘You are going to die here, so I need you to fill out the paperwork — where you want your body to go, your property,’ and I was like, ‘What?'”

She spent 26 years behind bars at the McPherson Correctional Facility in Newport, Arkansas.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” said Jacobs. “My parents didn’t know what was going on, and just like that, my life changed.”

Desperate to prove her innocence, Jacobs found the Midwest Innocence Project. She filled out a lengthy application, and the attorneys with the organization helped with her case.

Jacobs was released on July 17, 2018.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it,” said Jacobs. “I burst into tears. I remember the day I got out, just like that, and the emotions that you have.”

With her release, Jacobs said her new mission is to find justice for others who are wrongfully imprisoned, and to fix the current criminal justice system.

“We need help,” said Jacobs. “We need people that don’t mind standing up for what’s right, and when something’s done wrong, to fix it.”