MPD detective ordered to pay fine after punching, stomping on live-in girlfriend

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police detective accused of grabbing, punching, and stomping on his girlfriend was ordered to pay a fine after he was sentenced to time served on Friday, Aug. 16.

Jason Rodriguez, 40, of Greenfield, on Friday pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He was then sentenced to serve three days in the House of Correction, with credit for three days’ time served. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine, plus court costs.

A neighbor called Greenfield police after the victim knocked on their windows early on Nov. 20, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Rodriguez was arguing with his live-in girlfriend at the Greenfield residence where they had been living for a month. The two “began to argue about (Rodriguez) being in a previous relationship.” During that argument, the complaint said the woman “broke a number of dishes inside the residence.” Rodriguez responded by “breaking dishes on (the woman), then throwing (the woman) to the ground, and stomping (the woman) repeatedly in the head.”

The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where police said she was treated and released.

PHOTO GALLERY

Rodriguez, who didn’t let police into his house initially, said he “never touched” the victim. When asked why it happened, he said, “it was just girls being girls.”

Police arrested Rodriguez at the scene.

Greenfield police evidence images showed that a bloodied pillowcase and pillow were found in the bathtub and were soaking wet, “as though someone may have tried to clean them,” according to police.

An internal affairs investigation on this case was underway at the Milwaukee Police Department after this incident.