Ohio police rescue pup stuck under grate

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- A dog was reunited with its owner after being trapped under a grate in the ground.

According city leaders, Tallmadge police and street department officials rescued the dog Thursday, Aug. 15 after a lawn care company alerted them to the stuck pup.

Video showed crews holding up the grate while an officer reached in and offered the dog food to gain its trust. After getting a grip on the collar, the officer pulled the pup out. Once the dog was safely on the ground, it was given pets and treats, offered comfort by the officers.

The dog was then reunited with its owner.