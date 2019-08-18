Police need your help locating 23-year-old Rahim Summerise of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rahim J. Summerise, 23. Summerise was last seen near 32nd and Clybourn Saturday, August 17 around 11 a.m.

He’s described as 6’01”, 165 lbs. and light-skinned. He has a mustache, black hair with shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He has a clown tattoo on his right shoulder and a wing tattoo across his chest.

Summerise was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike shoes and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.