Police need your help locating 23-year-old Rahim Summerise of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rahim J. Summerise, 23.┬áSummerise was last seen near 32nd and Clybourn Saturday, August 17 around 11 a.m.

He’s described as 6’01”, 165 lbs. and light-skinned. He has a mustache, black hair with shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He has a clown tattoo on his right shoulder and a wing tattoo across his chest.

Summerise was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike shoes and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.