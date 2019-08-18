Police search for missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman

Posted 9:56 am, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, August 18, 2019

Rennia M. Parks

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 45-year-old named Rennia M. Parks.

Parks was last seen near St. Luke’s Hospital around 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.

Parks is described as 5’09”, 170 pounds with a medium build and medium complexion. She has brown eyes, black medium-length hair and glasses. She may be driving a 2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca with license plate 250-VDF.

Anyone with any information about Parks’ location is encouraged to contact police.

Rennia M. Parks

