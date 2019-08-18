× Police searching for Darren Krueger, last seen at Super 8 Motel in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Officials are searching for a missing Pleasant Praire man. Darren Krueger, 52, was last seen at a Super 8 Motel off I-94 in Pleasant Prairie Saturday night, August 17 around 8:45 p.m.

Krueger was deemed missing after police performed a welfare check. Police are currently reaching out to businesses in the area to see if anyone has any surveillance footage of his whereabouts. Police are focusing their efforts in the area around the Super 8 location.

Krueger is approximately 6’0″. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Packers t-shirt and a Led Zeppelin black and gray zip up hoodie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.