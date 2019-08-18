× Racine police: Female victim shot, wounded on Bate Street near West Boulevard

RACINE — A female victim was shot and wounded on Bate Street near West Boulevard in Racine Sunday night, Aug. 18.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and asked that people stay out of the area.

No additional details were immediately available, including the extent of injuries.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.