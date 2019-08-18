× Police: Officer shot, killed burglary suspect on Crystal Spring near Richmond in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A burglary suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive in Caledonia in Racine County Sunday, Aug. 18.

Caledonia police said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring — where a uniformed officer encountered a male “who immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer.”

The injured officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual, ending the threat.

The officer was taken to the hospital. Police said the preliminary assessment was that the officer’s injuries were serious, but survivable.

The suspect died at the scene.

Racine police responded to assist with the officer-involved shooting investigation.