‘Ripped out of the ground:’ Severe storms took down trees, knocked out power in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Cleanup got underway in Kenosha Sunday, Aug. 18 after strong winds blast through early Sunday morning.

Storms rolled in quickly — starting in South Dakota Saturday afternoon and hitting Kenosha at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued.

Kenosha police said the east side of the city was hit especially hard — with hundreds of downed trees.

FOX6 News met Matt Kernan as he was scanning his four-acre property for damage. He estimated 20 of his trees either snapped or were uprooted. Some dangled from power lines. That caused nearly 6,000 homeowners to be without power for a brief time Sunday.

“Went out, and looked out the window, and all the trees were being ripped out of the ground,” said Kernan.

Some viewers shared doorbell camera video with FOX6 News, showing the blankets of rain that beat down on Kenosha during the half-hour the storm was at its peak.