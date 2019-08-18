Sheriff: 6 vehicles involved in crash that closed lane on I-94 near Puetz in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Five vehicles and a semi were involved in a crash that prompted a lane closure on I-94 northbound near Puetz Road in Oak Creek Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17.

It happened around 1 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

One lane of the freeway was closed after the crash, while two other lanes remained open.

The freeway reopened by about 2:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.