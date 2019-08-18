Take a walk on the wild side at Zoo a la Carte

MILWAUKEE -- It's that time of year again... Zoo a la Carte! Christina stopped by the fun-filled event on Sunday, August 18 to learn about what's new this year. She even got the opportunity to feed some adorable penguins!

About Zoo a la Carte (website)

Trendy music, lots of food options, and animals galore—what a wild weekend! The Milwaukee a la Carte at the Zoo presented by Meijer brings to life your wildest food cravings, August 15 through August 18, featuring 27 area restaurants. Don’t come just for the food, stay for the musical performances from national and local bands throughout the Zoo!

Get to the Zoo early, as there are no reserved seats at the festival. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to spread out in the grassy areas; picnic tables fill-up quickly! Take your a la Carte experience to the next level by visiting your favorite animals or Zoo ride. Food tickets, special attractions, and Zoo rides can be purchased for an additional charge.