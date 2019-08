× Vote for the High School Blitz Game of the Week

Welcome back high school football! Across the state of Wisconsin, the regular season kicks off this week. We are giving you a chance to decide the FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week for the opening weekend. The winning game will be featured Friday night on the FOX6 News at 6, 9 and 10. That also comes with a visit from Kaitlin Sharkey. So make this week count, and vote for your favorite game.