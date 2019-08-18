× We Energies called out to 26th and Nash, where semi struck gas meter

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were on scene near 26th and Nash Sunday afternoon, Aug. 18, where FOX6’s cameras captured a semi that appeared to have struck a house.

A spokesman for We Energies said crews were called out shortly after 5, due to the truck hitting a gas meter.

Crews turned off the gas, and there was no danger to the public.

The gas meter would be replaced when it was safe to do so, the spokesman said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what may have caused this crash, or the extent of any injuries.