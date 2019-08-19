× ‘200 more employees:’ Green Bay Sportservice to host hiring event at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Need a job? Green Bay Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Green Bay Packers, will host a hiring event at Lambeau Field to fill the remaining open positions on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A majority of applicants receive job offers immediately at hiring events, and positions are filling fast. Employment opportunities include concessions stand attendants and cooks.

Interested applicants should attend the upcoming hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located on the east side of Lambeau Field.

Applicants can call 920-965-3702, email gbjobs@delawarenorth.com or text “GBJOBS” to 833-369-2995 for more information.