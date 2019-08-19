63-year-old woman reported missing, endangered after crash in Washington County

Posted 10:37 am, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, August 19, 2019

Kathleen Thomson

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kathleen Thomson, 63, from the Town of Jackson. Thomson was involved in a car accident early Monday morning, Aug. 19 — she wasn’t located at the scene.

According to officials, Thomson crash her vehicle into a utility pole around  2:30 a.m. on County Highway C at Mayfield Road in the Town of Polk.

An extensive ground and air search did not reveal her location. Officials say Thomson has significant health issues which greatly limit her movement. She typically walks with a walker, which was left at her home. She also recently suffered a stroke which has limited her ability to communicate.

She is believed to be wearing a black blouse, light blue bermuda shorts, black Sketcher tennis shoes and eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4420.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.