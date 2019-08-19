‘A criminal act:’ MPD to spend next 2 months identifying drivers who have fled officers, been convicted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales offered on Monday, Aug. 19 an update on its efforts to reduce reckless driving and fleeing of police in the city.

Chief Morales indicated his officers are focusing on the offenders who disregard the law — and in particular, those fleeing from police.

“Reckless driving is speeding, cutting people off. Most people that are involved in reckless driving do pull over for the police,” Morales said. “Fleeing is a criminal act. It is a felony and separate. The people that are fleeing are part of the 10 percent of the problem that affect our community.”

Chief Morales said the people who are fleeing are often career criminals.

“32 offenders arrested in 2019 were arrested twice or more for fleeing.” “32 offenders arrested in 2019 were arrested twice or more for fleeing,” Morales said.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 19, every week for the next two months, the Milwaukee Police Department will feature a driver who has been arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced for felony reckless driving and fleeing.

“I want the public to see the faces of the people who are putting our community in danger,” Morales said. “And I want accountability on the offenders.”

The first person being featured by MPD is Robert Paulk. On July 22, 2018, police responded to a vehicle blocking a driveway and found Paulk sleeping in his vehicle. When MPD attempted to speak with him, he fled — and led police on a pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 60 miles an hour. The pursuit was canceled on that day. On July 31, MPD found Paulk hiding in a closet in a Milwaukee home. Morales said he was a career criminal.

Morales also told reporters the city has seen some significant reductions in crime. That includes the following:

19 percent reduction in homicides

23 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings

22 percent decrease in carjackings

24 percent decrease in robberies

The Keep MKE’s Streets Safe initiative includes billboards and signs throughout the city.