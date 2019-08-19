A ‘unique situation:’ Red panda triplets born in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — A zoo in Virginia has announced the birth of red panda triplets.

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk announced Monday that the triplets were born two months ago and are thriving in a climate-controlled den that’s out of sight from the public.

Zoo veterinarian Collen Clabbers said red panda triplets are a “unique situation” for the endangered species from Asia. But she said the mother is “doing a great job.”

The two males and one female were born to mother Masu and dad Timur. The cubs will live in the red panda exhibit. That’s after zoo staff members feel the cubs can navigate the exhibit’s trees and other features.

The zoo is auctioning naming rights in support of red panda conservation. Bids can be placed on this website: https://one.bidpal.net/redpandas/welcome

