‘Chance of survival 50/50:’ Woman, 34, shot in the head in Racine; shooter sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A Racine woman was fighting for her life Monday, Aug. 19 after she was shot in the head Sunday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Bate Street and Taylor Avenue. Neighbors said they heard a lot of screaming, and they were hopeful the victim would pull through.

"It just, it sucks," said Christina Hammond, neighbor.

Hammond said she's lived in the area for 20 years, and said she was having difficulty grasping what happened two doors down on Sunday night.

"It's calm, quiet," said Hammond. "Definitely never been any shootings. Just shock, disbelief, shock, sadness."

The victim, a woman, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

"We did have a victim who was shot in the head that was flighted to Froedtert," said Sgt. Adam Malacara with the Racine Police Department.

"I walked outside to see sirens, lights flashing, and my husband running across the street, saying he heard somebody screaming, and someone got shot," said Hammond.

Police received an update Monday regarding the victim's condition, and said she has a 50% chance of survival.

"Chance of survival 50/50 is good news and that`s a little uplifting," said Malacara.

Investigators were looking into what may have led up to this, and searching for the shooter. While there were few answers Monday, the update on the victim's condition had neighbors feeling hopeful.

"To hear she has a shot still is great," said Hammond.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.