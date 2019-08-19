‘Empower and inspire:’ Hip-Hop Week MKE kicked off on Monday, Aug. 19

MILWAUKEE -- Alderman Khalif Rainey hosted a news conference on Monday, Aug. 19 to launch the second annual Hip-Hop Week MKE -- which runs until Aug. 25.

Hip-Hop Week MKE will feature a wide range of events, displays and activities throughout the week, focusing on positive change in the city relating to health, financial literacy and civic engagement.

Hip Hop Week in Milwaukee

“The Hip-Hop vote is a sleeping giant we are going to awaken and mobilize starting right here in Milwaukee with Hip-Hop Week MKE,” said Alderman Rainey in a news release. “With the formula and lineup of events we have put together, I believe we can ignite this important voting demographic, and empower and inspire Hip-Hop voters all over America.”

