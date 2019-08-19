‘Empower and inspire:’ Hip-Hop Week MKE kicked off on Monday, Aug. 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Alderman Khalif Rainey hosted a news conference on Monday, Aug. 19 to launch the second annual Hip-Hop Week MKE -- which runs until Aug. 25.



Hip-Hop Week MKE will feature a wide range of events, displays and activities throughout the week, focusing on positive change in the city relating to health, financial literacy and civic engagement.

“The Hip-Hop vote is a sleeping giant we are going to awaken and mobilize starting right here in Milwaukee with Hip-Hop Week MKE,” said Alderman Rainey in a news release. “With the formula and lineup of events we have put together, I believe we can ignite this important voting demographic, and empower and inspire Hip-Hop voters all over America.”

CLICK HERE to learn more, and to access a complete schedule of events.