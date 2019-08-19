Franklin man arrested during traffic stop, expected to face numerous drug charges

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 28-year-old Franklin man, identified by police in a news release as Kazon Grantz, faces multiple drug charges after being pulled over by Racine County deputies on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. on that Saturday, deputies stopped a vehicle for going 73 m.p.h. in a posted 55 m.p.h. zone on State Highway 36 near State Highway 142.

While speaking with Grantz, deputies noticed a case of beer behind him. Deputies also utilized a City of Burlington K-9 officer to conduct a walk around of the vehicle. The K-9 indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a plethora of drugs and paraphernalia.

Grantz told deputies everything in the vehicle was his and that he consumes all the various types of drugs that were in his vehicle, officials say. The drugs that were able to be identified with a measurable amount were: cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and marijuana dabs. There were also several items found that were unable to be tested that Grantz called “research drugs that are available on the internet.” Deputies also confiscated a digital scale, packaging material, pipes, lighters, filters, blank capsules, 5 vials of Narcan, cookers, needles, tourniquets, and cotton balls.

Grantz was arrested and is being held at the Racine County Jail where he is expected to charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver THC

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession methamphetamine

Possession drug paraphernalia

Citation for speed and not having automobile insurance