WAUWATOSA -- Run, walk and roll for a good cause! Vickie Lawrence and Mary Schinkowitch join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the event.

Joe’s Run, Walk & Roll®, is a non-competitive 5K fun-run, or a 1, 2, or 3-mile walk or wheelchair roll. Since 1996, Joe’s Run has provided a critical source of funding for Broadscope Disability Services that advances opportunities for people with disabilities and their families.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. at Hart Park in Wauwatosa on Saturday, September 21st. The run, walk, roll kicks off at 10 am. Stay for the post-run reception from 11 a.m – 12:30 p.m., which includes a light lunch, raffles, and the all-new Access Expo featuring adaptive sports demos provided by Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association. We look forward to seeing you September 21st!

