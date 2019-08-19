× Milwaukee police: 2 men shot, wounded near 54th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — Two men were shot and wounded near 54th and Meinecke in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Aug. 19.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The victims, a 24-year-old male and a 19-year-old male (both from Milwaukee), suffered non-life threatening wounds and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Milwaukee Police are seeking a known suspect. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.